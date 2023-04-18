McCarthy preps House GOP debt deal to draw Biden into talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy has convened House Republicans to unveil his proposal to raise the nation’s debt limit. The package would limit future federal spending increases to 1%. The closed-door session Tuesday is designed to test support for the plan ahead of a possible House vote as soon as next week. The Republican leader’s proposal has almost no chance in the Democratic-controlled Senate. But McCarthy hopes it would serve to draw President Joe Biden into negotiations. First, though, the embattled speaker has to unite fractured House GOP factions and actually pass the legislation. Some Republicans remain deeply skeptical, showing the limits of McCarthy’s grip on his majority.

By LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

