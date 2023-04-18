Neighbor: Man in wrong-turn shooting disliked trespassers

When Kaylin Gillis and her friends took a wrong turn into an upstate New York driveway last weekend, they wound up on the property of a man bitter about people driving onto his land by mistake. That’s according to a neighbor of the New York landowner, Kevin Monahan. The county sheriff says Monahan opened fire on the car carrying Gillis on Saturday night, killing her. Monahan faces a murder charge. His neighbor said he had become more and more upset in recent years at people making wrong turns into his driveway. Monahan’s lawyer says the slaying was a “tragedy” but that his client is not a villain.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.