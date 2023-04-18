Neighbor: Man in wrong-turn shooting disliked trespassers
By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press
When Kaylin Gillis and her friends took a wrong turn into an upstate New York driveway last weekend, they wound up on the property of a man bitter about people driving onto his land by mistake. That’s according to a neighbor of the New York landowner, Kevin Monahan. The county sheriff says Monahan opened fire on the car carrying Gillis on Saturday night, killing her. Monahan faces a murder charge. His neighbor said he had become more and more upset in recent years at people making wrong turns into his driveway. Monahan’s lawyer says the slaying was a “tragedy” but that his client is not a villain.