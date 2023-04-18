New to volunteering? A How-To-Guide to find the right fit

Over the last 20 years, fewer and fewer people in the U.S. have donated their time through volunteering with nonprofits. While it’s not the only way to give back to your community, volunteering through nonprofit organizations is a powerful way to make a difference. Nonprofits support many of our society’s most vulnerable people. They nurture art, expression and sports. They can conduct scientific research and care for our natural spaces. The possibilities are many, though it may take some looking. Here are some things to expect as you look for a volunteer opportunity that is a good fit for you and some steps you can take to succeed.

