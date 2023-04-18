Press groups: Spyware again used against Mexican activists

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Press freedom groups say the Mexican government apparently continued to use Pegasus spyware to infect the telephones of human rights activists as recently as late 2022, despite a pledge by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to stop such spying. The activists targeted by the spyware work for the Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez human rights center. The center has been spied on in the past, and has worked to expose abuses by the government, including the Mexican Army. The Pegasus infection was confirmed through a forensic investigation by the University of Toronto group Citizen Lab, the groups said Tuesday.

