Syria, Tunisia reestablish diplomatic relations

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Syria’s chief diplomat is a three-day official visit to Tunisia meant to restore diplomatic relations that have been cut off since 2012 following President Bashar Assad’s brutal crackdown on mass protests against his rule. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad had a meeting with Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar shortly after his arrival on Monday evening. No details were disclosed about the talks or Mikdad’s schedule on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Tunisian Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement said the visit is meant to help restoring bilateral relations. Tunisian President Kais Saied ordered the appointment earlier this month of an ambassador to Syrian capital Damascus.

