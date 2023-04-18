Tenn. lawmakers cut proposed amount to anti-abortion centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee budget writers say they will funnel $20 million of taxpayer dollars to help fund anti-abortion centers. The move marks a dramatic reduction from the original $100 million proposed by Gov. Bill Lee several months prior. In January, Lee, a Republican, announced during his annual address to the General Assembly that he wanted to create a $100 million grant program for nonprofits commonly known as “crisis pregnancy centers.” But on Tuesday, Sen. Bo Watson said that lawmakers and the governor’s team have since agreed to $20 million.

