Torch-carrying marchers indicted in Charlottesville rally

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A grand jury in Virginia has indicted multiple people on felony charges for carrying flaming torches with the intent to intimidate during a rally at the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville nearly six years ago. The Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release that the indictments relate to an event on Aug. 11, 2017. That’s when a group of white nationalists carrying torches marched through the University of Virginia campus. Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley did not say how many people have been indicted. According to electronic court records, indictments against three people have been unsealed, including William Zachary Smith, of Nacona, Texas; Tyler Bradley Dykes, of Bluffton, South Carolina; and Dallas Medina, of Ravenna, Ohio.

