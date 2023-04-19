2 men indicted in Philadelphia blaze that killed firefighter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The owner of a Philadelphia building that caught fire and collapsed last summer, killing a city firefighter and injuring five other people, has been indicted along with another man on charges they set the blaze. Federal prosecutors made the announcement Wednesday. Al-Ashraf Khalil and Isaam Jaghama, both 29-year-old city residents, are charged with conspiracy and malicious damage. Khalil, the building’s owner, is also charged with wire fraud and using fire in furtherance of committing that fraud. Authorities say Khalil and Jaghama entered the restaurant and started a fire in the kitchen area. Prosecutors say the pair set the fire so Khalil could profit by filing an insurance claim. The blaze killed Lt. Sean Williamson, who was trapped in the rubble.

