Alabama police arrest 2 teens for birthday party shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama investigators say two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed four young people at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party. District Attorney Mike Segrest said Wednesday that the pair would be charged as adults. Saturday’s violence shocked Dadeville, a sleepy town of 3,200. Another 32 were wounded and Segrest said four people are still in critical condition. Witnesses had said multiple people began shooting some time after the birthday girl’s mother paused the celebration to ask people with guns to leave. The girl’s brother died in her arms.

