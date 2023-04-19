Biden blasts GOP ‘wacko notions’ amid debt limit standoff
By JOSH BOAK, SEUNG MIN KIM and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press
ACCOKEEK, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden has lambasted the House Republicans’ emerging proposal to raise the nation’s debt limit in a speech at a union hall. He said Wednesday that GOP lawmakers are threatening to default on the nation’s obligations “unless I agree to all these wacko notions they have.” His remarks came as Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has struggled to coalesce Republicans around a unified budget proposal, released a sweeping, 330-page plan to offer to the White House in exchange for lifting the debt limit later this year. The White House has said demanding any concessions in exchange for paying the nation’s debts is irresponsible. Biden emphasized again Wednesday that “America is not a deadbeat nation.”