Chicago Mayor-elect Johnson pledges ‘smart’ fight on crime

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Chicago’s mayor-elect is attempting to dispel the often-contentious relationship between the nation’s third-largest city and the rest of Illinois. Brandon Johnson told a joint session of the General Assembly on Wednesday that “there’s more than enough for everybody in the state of Illinois.” Johnson’s victory in the mayor’s race this month provided a welcome boost for progressives. In the capital of Springfield, he played to his fellow Democrats, who hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate. During his visit with the lawmakers, he extolled the “Blue Wall” they’ve built with liberal policies.

