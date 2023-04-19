In memoir, former Cuomo aide says ‘nothing goes unaddressed’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A memoir from a top aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who defended him during the deadliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an investigation that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women, comes out in the fall. Melissa DeRosa says “nothing goes unaddressed” in the book, which is coming out in October. DeRosa was the first woman to be secretary to the governor, a position she held from 2017 until August 2021, when she resigned just before Cuomo announced his own resignation. She was among Cuomo’s chief defenders, and a lightning rod for critics of how the administration handled the pandemic and harassment allegations against the governor.

