Maine shooting suspect was recently released from prison
By PATRICK WHITTLE and DAVID SHARP
Associated Press
BOWDOIN, Maine (AP) — A state official says a Maine man suspected of killing four people in a home and then shooting three others randomly on a busy highway had been released days earlier from prison. Anna Black is director of governmental affairs for the Maine Department of Corrections. Black said Wednesday that Joseph Eaton had been released Friday from the Maine Correctional Center in Windham. He was sentenced in March 2021 for a probation violation. State records also show that Eaton carried with him a criminal history that should have prevented him from legally possessing a gun.