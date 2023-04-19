Mexican president still vows to give National Guard to Army

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has vowed to try again to give control of the National Guard to the Army, despite a Supreme Court ruling against such a move. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he will instruct the civilian Public Safety Department to appoint a retired general to lead the quasi-military guard, which is now Mexico’s main federal law enforcement agency. The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the Constitution mandates the Guard must be kept under civilian control. But López Obrador said Wednesday he hopes his party can win a two-thirds majority in Congress in the 2024 elections, and change the Constitution.

