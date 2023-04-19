Mexico ends search for missing Americans, Coast Guard says

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says Mexico’s navy has suspended a search for three Americans who went missing along with their sailboat off Mexico’s northern Pacific coast. A Coast Guard statement issued Wednesday says Mexican forces and U.S. assets had searched about 200,000 square nautical miles and found no sign of the missing people or the boat. Officials have said the three Americans were aboard the 44-foot sailing vessel “Ocean Bound” when they were last heard from on April 4. The U.S. Coast Guard has identified them as Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross.

