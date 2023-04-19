Michigan man linked to extremist group pleads guilty

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man linked to an anti-government group and arrested just before the fall election has pleaded guilty to gun-related charges. Timothy Teagan had attended various rallies with an AR-style rifle while dressed in a Hawaiian shirt, clothing favored by the Boogaloo Boys, a group bracing for a U.S. civil war. Teagan did not face terrorism charges. Rather, he pleaded guilty to concealing his chronic use of marijuana when applying for a gun purchase and possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a drug user. Both are federal crimes. Prosecutors will recommend a 13-month prison term when Teagan returns to court in August. He will get credit for time in custody since his arrest.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.