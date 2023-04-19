Supreme Court rejects Turkish bank’s arguments in Iran case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a Turkish bank’s main arguments for avoiding prosecution on charges it helped Iran evade U.S. sanctions. But the court sent the case back to a lower court for additional review. Halkbank had argued that a federal law gave foreign states absolute immunity from criminal prosecution in U.S. courts. The bank also said federal courts don’t have jurisdiction to oversee the case brought by the government. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for himself and six of his eight colleagues Wednesday that they disagreed. Still, Kavanaugh says the case should go back to a lower court for further review because other arguments weren’t fully considered.

