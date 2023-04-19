‘Tennessee three’ to visit Biden at White House next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three Tennessee lawmakers who faced expulsion votes after participating in gun protests will visit the White House on Monday. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says President Joe Biden was “proud” and “appreciative” to see the three state representatives calling for stronger gun restrictions. The expulsion votes added a level of political drama and controversy to the violence at The Covenant School in Nashville, where three children and three adults were killed in a shooting last month. Reps. Justin Pearson and Rep. Justin Jones, both Black — were expelled by the Republican-controlled legislature. The third, Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is white, was not. Pearson and Jones have since returned to their positions on an interim basis.

