Trump likely won’t attend trial over rape claim, lawyer says
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for Donald Trump says a judge should tell jurors at a rape trial next week that his absence is intended to avoid logistical burdens that New York City would face if the former president is present. Attorney Joseph Tacopina on Wednesday asked a judge who will preside over a civil trial to issue the jury instruction. Trump is accused of raping a columnist in a department store dressing room in 1996. The woman, E. Jean Carroll, is seeking unspecified financial damages. Her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, has mocked Trump’s request, saying Trump has attended wrestling championships and campaign functions, and can come to trial.