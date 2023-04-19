UK says Russian hackers aim to attack key infrastructure

LONDON (AP) — U.K. officials say Russian hackers are seeking to “disrupt or destroy” Britain’s critical infrastructure and not enough is being done to stop them. Britain’s National Cybersecurity Center has issued an official threat notice to operators of Britain’s electricity, water and other critical systems, telling them to boost their defenses. The center’s chief, Lindy Cameron said Britain was not “yet doing enough to protect our infrastructure from the cyber threats emerging from Russia-aligning groups.” Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden told a cybersecurity conference in Belfast that that Russia-aligned groups currently lack the capacity to do widespread damage to U.K. systems, but the threat is growing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.