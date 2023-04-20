4 protesters against China’s COVID policy released on bail

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An activist says officials in Beijing have released four women on bail who were arrested for joining rare nationwide protests in late November against China’s tough anti-coronavirus policy. One of the women, Cao Zhixin, had recorded a video before her detention saying, “If you’re watching this, it means that I have been taken away by the police.” She and her friends were detained in Beijing in December and accused of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” a vague charge often used against dissidents. All were released Thursday on bail, according to a Chinese activist who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of government reprisals. The protests were the most direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party in decades.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.