Haley vs. Scott: From South Carolina allies to 2024 rivals
By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As the 2024 Republican field begins to take shape, the potential of a faceoff between Nikki Haley and Tim Scott is putting some of their mutual supporters in the critical early voting state of South Carolina in a conundrum as they weigh which candidate to support. The two have a long history: They worked alongside each other in the state House, and then-Gov. Haley appointed Scott to a Senate seat in 2012. Now they may be competing against each other for the 2024 GOP nomination. For his part, Scott has dismissed any awkwardness, saying they will remain friends. Haley declined to comment about Scott when asked by The Associated Press.