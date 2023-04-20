Oklahoma court upholds Richard Glossip’s murder conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip. The decision Thursday by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals clears the way for Glossip to be executed on May 18. The 60-year-old can still ask the state’s Pardon and Parole Board to recommend clemency to the governor. Glossip has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire killing of his former boss, Barry Van Treese. Oklahoma’s attorney general had urged the court to vacate the conviction because he says a witness lied to the jury about his mental health and drug use.

By SEAN MURPHY and KEN MILLER Associated Press

