Protesters angry at pension law stage actions across France

GANGES, France (AP) — Hundreds of protesters opposed to the law raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 have gathered in a small town in southern France ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s planned visit Thursday. Some other scattered protest actions have taken place across France. Macron’s trip to Ganges comes amid a concerted new effort by him and his government to move on from the furor caused by the change to the pension law. In Paris, hundreds of people gathered for a peaceful demonstration at the Gare de Lyon train station.

