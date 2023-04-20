Russian foreign minister visits Cuba, condemns US sanctions

HAVANA (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday condemned U.S. sanctions against Cuba, as he visited the island during the last leg of a Latin American tour that took him to Brazil, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Lavrov kicked off his Cuba visit by taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial for Cuban independence hero José Martí. During his visit to the island nation, which for decades was a staunch Moscow ally, Lavrov condemned the economic blockade on Cuba, and blasted the U.S. for imposing “its will on the world,” according to a dispatch on the official website Cubadebate.

