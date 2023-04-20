Sword attack killer gets another 55-year prison sentence

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for a vicious and random sword attack that killed one man and seriously wounded another in 2020. Peter Manfredonia appeared Thursday in state court in Rockville, Connecticut, where he pleaded guilty to murder and assault in February. Police say the 26-year-old former University of Connecticut student killed 62-year-old Ted DeMers and wounded DeMers’ elderly neighbor in Willington. Manfredonia’s lawyer has said Manfredonia was having a psychotic episode at the time. Two days after the attack, Manfredonia shot a former classmate to death in Derby and kidnapped his girlfriend. He received another 55-year sentence for those crimes on Wednesday.

