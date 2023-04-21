Barenboim made Berlin citizen of honor after long tenure

BERLIN (AP) — Daniel Barenboim has been made a citizen of honor of Berlin, months after he ended his three-decade tenure as the general musical director of the Berlin State Opera for health reasons. The German capital’s mayor paid tribute to Barenboim’s musical talent and his commitment to communication between Israelis and Palestinians in a ceremony Friday at city hall. Giving up the Berlin post in January, Barenboim said that his health had worsened significantly over the past year and he could “no longer deliver the performance that is rightly demanded of a general music director.” But he has made clear that he’s determined to keep conducting as much as possible.

