Black bear attacks 74-year-old woman in Connecticut

A 74-year-old Connecticut woman suffered bites to her arms and legs when she was attacked by a black bear while out walking her dog on a leash in a Hartford suburb. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital Friday with injuries that were not life-threatening. The 12-year-old female bear was located a short time later by authorities, who killed the animal, which will be tested for rabies. State environmental officials say it’s not clear why the bear attacked, but said they tend to view dogs as predators. This was the first attack by a bear on a human in Connecticut this year. There were two reported in 2022.

