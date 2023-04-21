Child among 10 family members killed in S. Africa shooting

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Police say 10 members of the same family were killed in a mass shooting at a house in South Africa. Police say seven of the victims were females and at least one of them was a child. Police Minister Bheki Cele said a male suspect was killed in a shootout with police hours after the killings and two other men were arrested. A fourth male suspected escaped but Cele said his identity was known to police. The shooting at the house happened Thursday night or early Friday morning. Cele visited the scene and said the youngest victim was 13 and the oldest was 65. He didn’t give the gender of the teenager who was killed.

