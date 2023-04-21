Drive-by shooting wounds 3, kills 12-year-old bystander

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut’s capital say a 12-year-old bystander was killed and three other people wounded in a drive-by shooting. Hartford police say the shooter or shooters appeared to target three males who were standing on a sidewalk Thursday night. The girl was was shot in her head as she sat in a parked car. Police say the girl, Secret Pierce, died Friday morning. An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries. Two other males ages 16 and 23 were treated for gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. Police are searching for the suspects Friday.

