Japan LGBTQ groups urge government to guarantee equality

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese LGBTQ activist groups are urging the government to enact an anti-discrimination law and legalize same-sex marriages ahead of a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations being hosted by Japan in May. Japan is the only G-7 country that does not recognize same-sex marriage or provide other equal rights protections for LGBTQ people. Calls for an enactment of an anti-discrimination law and other legal protections have been increasing as activists see the upcoming G-7 summit as a chance to push their cause. The governing Liberal Democratic Party has begun preparing legislation that would promote awareness of LGBTQ rights but not mandate them.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.