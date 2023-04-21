Judy Blume, on top of the world (and her Key West bookstore)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — In a lifetime of amazing plot twists, Judy Blume is enjoying another at age 85. For the first time, one of her books has been adapted into a major Hollywood film. “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig and stars Abby Ryder Fortson as the preteen from New Jersey who is anxious to have her first period. There’s also a new documentary, “Judy Blume: Forever.” In a recent interview on the rooftop of her bookstore in Key West, Florida, Blume told The Associated Press spoke out about challenged books and taboo topics.

