Man wanted in NC shooting waives extradition from Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A North Carolina man accused of shooting and wounding a 6-year-old girl and her parents waived extradition during a brief hearing in a Florida courtroom. Twenty-four-year-old Robert Singletary is being held on a fugitive warrant in Tampa until North Carolina officials pick him up. He was arrested Thursday evening. The Tuesday night shooting near Gastonia, North Carolina, happened after neighbors say children tried to retrieve a basketball that rolled into Singletary’s yard. The Gaston County Police Chief declined to say what led to the shooting. A 6-year-old girl was grazed in the cheek by a bullet. The girl’s father, who had run to her aid, was shot in the back.

