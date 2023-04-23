Peru’s ex-president returned home to face corruption charges

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Former President Alejandro Toledo has arrived in Lima after being extradited from the United States to face charges he allegedly received millions of dollars in bribes in a giant corruption scandal that has ensnared four of Peru’s ex-presidents. Toledo, who was Peru’s president from 2001 to 2006, surrendered to U.S. authorities on Friday, ending a yearslong legal battle against his extradition, which started in 2019 when he was arrested at his home in Menlo Park, California. Police and officials from Peru’s prosecutor’s office received Toledo, 77, at Lima’s airport early Friday. Peru’s former president will serve 18 months of preventative detention while he is investigated for allegedly taking at least $20 million in bribes from Odebrecht.

