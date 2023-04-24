4 years later, a disciplinary hearing in fatal NYPD shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — A hearing is being held to determine whether two New York City Police officers should face disciplinary action for their involvement in the shooting death of a Black man in his apartment. Monday’s hearing is a likely last-ditch attempt to find the officers accountable in the April 2019 death of 32-year-old Kawaski Trawick. Trawick was shocked with a stun gun then shot by one of the two officers. An internal NYPD investigation found no wrongdoing and the district attorney declined to bring charges. The administrative disciplinary trial was brought by the Civilian Complaint Review Board, which alleges the officers used an improper amount of force.

