Biden says teaching should not be ‘life-threatening’ job

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has honored the nation’s best teachers. He says they go above and beyond providing food and supplies out of their own pockets and find themselves “explaining the unexplainable, from banned books to duck-and-cover drills.” Biden added that “teaching should not be a life-threatening profession.” He was referencing deadly school shootings that plague the United States. He spoke Monday at a Rose Garden event that honored the Council of Chief State School Officers’ 2023 teachers of the year from each state. Tulsa, Oklahoma, math teacher Rebecka Peterson was named overall teacher of the year.

By JOSH BOAK and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

