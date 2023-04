NEW YORK (AP) — Tucker Carlson has been ousted by Fox News, where he hosted the conservative cable network’s most popular program. Carlson is the latest high-profile figure to be forced out. Others who had a successful run at the network before abrupt departures include Bill O’Reilly, Roger Ailes and Glenn Beck.

