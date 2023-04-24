DA to decide on Georgia election probe charges in summer

ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia says she expects to announce charging decisions in the case this summer and is urging “heightened security.” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wrote in a letter Monday to county Sheriff Pat Labat that she expects to announce the decisions in the term of court that runs from July 11 to Sept. 1. She said she was providing this information so that Labat would have time to prepare for adequate security around the courthouse.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.