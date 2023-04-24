European leaders to commit to more wind energy production

BRUSSELS (AP) — Nine Western European leaders are committing to ramp up the production of clean energy from wind turbines in the North Sea to both meet climate targets and reduce their strategic energy dependence on Russia. The leaders will also seek to improve security around the growing underwater electricity grid so it cannot fall victim to hybrid threats. Fears of such attacks have increased since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year. The leaders said in a joint op-ed contribution in Politico that they need more wind turbines and grid infrastructure “to reach our climate goals, and rid ourselves of Russian gas, ensuring a more secure and independent Europe.”

