Favre remains in Mississippi welfare lawsuit, judge rules

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has ruled that retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre will remain as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money. The funds were supposed to help some of the neediest people in the United States. Circuit Judge Faye Peterson wrote Monday that Favre’s attorneys made “unpersuasive and inapplicable” arguments in seeking to have him removed. Favre is one of more than three dozen people being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. His spokesman, Alex Pfeiffer, says Favre is disappointed in the judge’s ruling, and his legal team is exploring their options.

