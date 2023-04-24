‘Gender Queer’ tops library group’s list of challenged books
By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A new report says books with LGBTQ+ themes remain the most complained about at public schools and libraries around the country. The American Library Association announced Monday that Maia Kobabe’s graphic memoir “Gender Queer” was the most “challenged” book of 2022, the second consecutive year it has topped the list. The ALA last month reported there were more than 1,200 complaints in 2022 involving more than 2,500 different books, the highest totals since the association began compiling complaints 20 years ago. Other books facing similar criticisms include George M. Johnson’s “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” Mike Curato’s “Flamer,” Stephen Chbosky’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” John Green’s “Looking for Alaska,” Jonathan Evison’s “Lawn Boy” and Juno Dawson’s “This Book Is Gay.”