Mexico finds 11,520 tequila bottles with liquid meth at port

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Inspectors from the Mexican Navy say they have found 11,520 tequila bottles bound for export that actually contained concentrated liquid meth. The Navy said Monday the bottles contained the equivalent of almost ten tons of methamphetamines. The discovery was made over the weekend at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo. Tests indicated the bottles contained 8,640 kilograms of meth (more than 19,000 pounds.) Photos of the seizure show a sniffer dog alerting to cardboard boxes of glass bottles full of a brownish liquid, consistent with the color of “añejo” or aged tequila. While there have not been any recently reported instances of such bottles making to consumers, it would be immensely dangerous.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.