Silenced Montana trans lawmaker upholds stance in dispute

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A silenced transgender lawmaker in Montana who was deliberately misgendered by some Republican lawmakers plans to keep trying to speak on the House floor Monday. Republican leaders in the GOP-controlled Legislature have told Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr she must first apologize for comments made last week. They were upset when she said they would have “blood on their hands” if they banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Neither side is expected to change their stances, meaning the standoff would reach a third day when the House reconvenes Monday afternoon. Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte has indicated he will sign the bill, which has passed the legislature.

