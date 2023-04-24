Singer R. Kelly moved to North Carolina prison from Chicago

BUTNER, N.C. (AP) — Federal prison officials say singer R. Kelly has been moved from a Chicago correctional center to a medium-security facility in North Carolina. A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson says Robert Sylvester Kelly was transferred April 19 from the Metropolitan Correctional Center Chicago to the federal correctional institution in Butner, North Carolina. In February, a federal judge in Chicago sentenced the 56-year-old Grammy Award-winning R&B singer to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex. He will serve all but one of those simultaneously with a separate 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions in New York.

