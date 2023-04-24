Vegas-to-California high-speed train gets bipartisan backing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A bipartisan congressional group from Nevada and California is asking the Biden administration to fast-track federal funds for a private company to build a high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area. All of Nevada’s elected federal lawmakers and four House members from California signed Monday’s letter Monday. They’re on board with a Brightline West proposal to spend more than $10 billion for a system to whisk passengers along the traffic-clogged Interstate 15 corridor. The Florida-based company has a Miami-area fast train. It’s seeking $3.75 billion under the Biden administration-backed infrastructure law for the Mojave Desert line.

