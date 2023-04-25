Alabama police: 89 shots fired into crowded Sweet 16 party

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama state investigator has described how 89 bullet casings were fired into a crowded a Sweet Sixteen birthday party. Last week’s shooting killed four young people and injured dozens. Six people have been charged with murder. Tuesday’s court hearing could determine if the three adults will be held without bond. The three juvenile defendants will have separate hearings. A judge didn’t immediately issue a ruling. Special Agent Jess Thornton told the judge that statements from the six defendants indicate all six were at the party and fired a gun. He said the crime scene was like nothing he’d encountered in 18 years with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

