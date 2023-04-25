Big Tech crackdown looms as EU, UK ready new rules

LONDON (AP) — TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Google, and Amazon are facing rising pressure from European authorities as London and Brussels advanced new rules Tuesday to curb the power of digital companies. They’re among those on a list of the 19 biggest online platforms and search engines that the European Union’s executive arm said Tuesday must meet extra obligations for cleaning up illegal content and disinformation and keeping users safe online. It’s part of the 27-nation bloc’s landmark digital rules taking effect later this year. The U.K. government, meanwhile, unveiled draft legislation that would give regulators more power to protect consumers from online scams and fake reviews and boost digital competition.

