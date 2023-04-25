Brazil’s Lula visits Spain with Mercosur deal on agenda

MADRID (AP) — Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is due to arrive in Spain on the second stop of a European tour aimed at resetting relations and making progress on a trade deal between the EU and the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. After five days in Portugal, Lula will arrive in Madrid to attend a business forum this afternoon ahead of meetings with Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe VI on Wednesday. The pending EU-Mercosur trade deal will be high on the agenda. The 27-member European Union completed negotiations with Mercosur in 2019, but ratification has stalled.

By JENNIFER O’MAHONY and DAVID BILLER Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.