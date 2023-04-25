Fake Craigslist ad costs New Hampshire man right to vote

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who posted a fake Craigslist ad with a legislative candidate’s phone number on the day of the election has lost his right to vote. Thirty-year-old Michael Drouin of Merrimack said he meant the ad for a free trailer as a joke. He pleaded guilty Monday to creating a false document after a flood of unwanted calls and texts jammed up the candidate’s cellphone. Anyone convicted of willfully violating the state’s election laws loses their right to vote in New Hampshire. The candidate, Bill Boyd, went on to win the election to a statehouse seat.

