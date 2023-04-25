Florida’s killer clown case finally ends with plea deal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s infamous killer clown murder case has finally ended with the long-suspected murderer taking a plea deal. Sheila Keen-Warren pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday for the 1990 shooting of Marlene Warren. The 59-year-old Keen-Warren was allegedly the mistress of Marlene Warren’s husband and married him 12 years after the shooting. Under the deal, she will be released early next year, seven years after her arrest. Prosecutors called the plea deal “a measure of justice.” Keen-Warren’s attorney insisted that she is not the killer, but accepted the deal so she could get out of prison soon. She faced a possible life sentence. Her trial had been scheduled to start next month.

